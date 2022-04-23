Go to the main site
    April 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 April 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 23.

    DATES

    World Book and Copyright Day observed on April 23 is an occasion to pay a worldwide tribute to books and authors and to encourage people to discover the pleasure of reading.

    National Sovereignty and Children's Day is a national holiday in Turkey, celebrated on April 23.

    EVENTS

    2004 – The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan is established in Astana city.

    2009 – The Kazakh President signs the law on the introduction of changes to the law of Kazakhstan on holidays.

    2010 – The National Library of Kazakhstan becomes one of the first libraries in Central Asia where the mono-rail transport system Telelift was installed.

    2017 – Kazakhstan National Art University student Biali Bikenov wins in the category of the Youngest Performer at the international contest of young pianists Merci, Maestro!

    2021 – The memorandum of cooperation between the Republican Public Association World Association of Kazakhs and International Union World Congress of Tatars is signed.

