Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 April 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 23.

    EVENTS

    2004 – The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan is established in Astana.

    2009 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Law On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan On holidays of Kazakhstan. Henceforth Nauryz is celebrated on March 21-23.

    2010 – the National Library of Kazakhstan is one of the first in Central Asia to build a mono-rail delivery system Telelift to bring books from depositaries to reading halls within a couple of minutes.

    2010 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the title of the Doctor Honoris Causa of the Korean University.

    2017 – Kazakh Biali Bikenov becomes and laureate of the Merci, Maestro! International contest of young pianists in The Youngest Pianist nomination.

    2018 – An official opening of the Baldyrgan children’s development centre takes place in Beijing.

    2019 – Kazakhstani filed and track athlete Mikhail Litvin sets two records of Kazakhstan in the men’s 400 m race at the Asian Field and Track Championship in Doha. He scored 45.38 seconds in the semifinal, and 45.25 in the final.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region