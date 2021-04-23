Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

23 April 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 23.

EVENTS

2004 – The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan is established in Astana.

2009 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Law On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan On holidays of Kazakhstan. Henceforth Nauryz is celebrated on March 21-23.

2010 – the National Library of Kazakhstan is one of the first in Central Asia to build a mono-rail delivery system Telelift to bring books from depositaries to reading halls within a couple of minutes.

2010 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the title of the Doctor Honoris Causa of the Korean University.

2017 – Kazakh Biali Bikenov becomes and laureate of the Merci, Maestro! International contest of young pianists in The Youngest Pianist nomination.

2018 – An official opening of the Baldyrgan children’s development centre takes place in Beijing.

2019 – Kazakhstani filed and track athlete Mikhail Litvin sets two records of Kazakhstan in the men’s 400 m race at the Asian Field and Track Championship in Doha. He scored 45.38 seconds in the semifinal, and 45.25 in the final.

