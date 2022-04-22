April 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of April.

NAMES

– Kazakh actor of theatre and cinema, director, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR. Born in Guryev now Atyrau region, he graduated from the Theatre and Art Institute.

Between 1952 and 1967 and in 1988 he worked as an actor at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre. From 1967 to 1988, he worked at Kazakhfilm.

Throughout his career, he starred in over 30 films. At the All-Union Festival Sozvezdiye-90 Nurmukhan Zhanturin received an award in the nomination For Special Contribution to Acting for his role in Sultan Beibarys film.

– Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

The Uralsk city native is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, Higher Komsomol School of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, Public Administration Academy of the Kazakh President, Kazakh State Law Academy.

He took up his current post in May 2021.

Marat Kaibzhanov (1965) – prosecutor of Aktobe region.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

Prior to his appointment to the current post in August 2017 he worked as a prosecutor of Kostanay region.