    April 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    22 April 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 22.

    DATES

    International Mother Earth Day is observed on April 22. The day was established by the UN General Assembly through resolution A/RES/63/278 adopted in 2009.

    EVENTS

    1971 – The aircraft Tu-154 lands in the Kazakh capital at the time – Alma-Ata city. The plane took off from Moscow and flew the distance of 3.500km in 3 hours and 45 minutes.

    1985 – The regional memorial museum named after Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova is opened in Aktobe.

    1997 – The Kazakh President signs the decree on measures to further reform the system of law enforcement bodies in Kazakhstan.

    2012 – The 11th session of the Working Group on the accession of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization takes place in Geneva.

    2016 – The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Hungary is held in Aktobe.

    2019 – The Islam Karimov Tashkent State Technical University opens the Kanysh Satayev room.

    2021 – Mariya Auezova – the world’s first woman to successfully reach the Everest base camp and 5,364km without both legs - arrives in Nur-Sultan.

    2021 – The first batch of Kazakh vaccine QazVac (QazCovid-in) made at the National Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems is shipped.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

