April 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 22.

EVENTS

1971 – For the first time Tu-154 aircraft lands in the capital of Kazakhstan (Alma-Ata). The flight between Moscow and Alma-Ata takes 3 hours 45 minutes.

1985 – The regional memorial complex of the Hero of the Soviet Union, Aliya Moldagulova, opens in Aktobe.

1997 – Two regions, Taldykorgan and Torgay, are abolished to optimize the country’s administrative and territorial structure. Taldykorgan joins Almaty region with a centre in Taldykorgan city, Torgay becomes the part of Kostanay region.

1997 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signs a decree On measures for further reforming of the law enforcement system of Kazakhstan.

2012 – The 11th session of the Working Group for Kazakhstan’s WTO accession takes place in Geneva.

2016 – The Honorary Consulate of Hungary opens in Aktobe.

2018 – Beijing hosts a roundtable dated to the 125th anniversary of Kazakh poet, prosaic, translator and teacher Magzhan Zhumabayev with participation of Chinese scientists and students.

2019 – A lecture hall named after great Kazakh scientist, academician Kanysh Satpayev opens at the Karimov Tashkent State Technical University.



