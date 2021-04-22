Go to the main site
    April 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    22 April 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 22.

    EVENTS

    1971 – For the first time Tu-154 aircraft lands in the capital of Kazakhstan (Alma-Ata). The flight between Moscow and Alma-Ata takes 3 hours 45 minutes.

    1985 – The regional memorial complex of the Hero of the Soviet Union, Aliya Moldagulova, opens in Aktobe.

    1997 – Two regions, Taldykorgan and Torgay, are abolished to optimize the country’s administrative and territorial structure. Taldykorgan joins Almaty region with a centre in Taldykorgan city, Torgay becomes the part of Kostanay region.

    1997 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signs a decree On measures for further reforming of the law enforcement system of Kazakhstan.

    2012 – The 11th session of the Working Group for Kazakhstan’s WTO accession takes place in Geneva.

    2016 – The Honorary Consulate of Hungary opens in Aktobe.

    2018 – Beijing hosts a roundtable dated to the 125th anniversary of Kazakh poet, prosaic, translator and teacher Magzhan Zhumabayev with participation of Chinese scientists and students.

    2019 – A lecture hall named after great Kazakh scientist, academician Kanysh Satpayev opens at the Karimov Tashkent State Technical University.

    History of Kazakhstan
