Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 April 2021, 07:00
April 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 22.

EVENTS

1971 – For the first time Tu-154 aircraft lands in the capital of Kazakhstan (Alma-Ata). The flight between Moscow and Alma-Ata takes 3 hours 45 minutes.

1985 – The regional memorial complex of the Hero of the Soviet Union, Aliya Moldagulova, opens in Aktobe.

1997 – Two regions, Taldykorgan and Torgay, are abolished to optimize the country’s administrative and territorial structure. Taldykorgan joins Almaty region with a centre in Taldykorgan city, Torgay becomes the part of Kostanay region.

1997 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signs a decree On measures for further reforming of the law enforcement system of Kazakhstan.

2012 – The 11th session of the Working Group for Kazakhstan’s WTO accession takes place in Geneva.

2016 – The Honorary Consulate of Hungary opens in Aktobe.

2018 – Beijing hosts a roundtable dated to the 125th anniversary of Kazakh poet, prosaic, translator and teacher Magzhan Zhumabayev with participation of Chinese scientists and students.

2019 – A lecture hall named after great Kazakh scientist, academician Kanysh Satpayev opens at the Karimov Tashkent State Technical University.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva