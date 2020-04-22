April 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 22.

EVENTS

1985 – The regional memorial museum of the Soviet Union Hero, Aliya Moldagulova, opens doors in Aktobe.

1997 - The First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signs a decree «On further reforms of the system of the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan» to establish the military police of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

2012 - The 11th meeting of the Working Group on Kazakhstan's WTO accession is held in Geneva. Representatives of foreign countries, including the U.S., China, Brazil, the EU, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, Japan, India, and more countries express their support for Kazakhstan's WTO accession.

2016 - The Honorary Consulate of Hungary is unveiled in Aktobe. Well-known Kazakhstani businessman Dzhambulat Sarsenov is chosen as the Honorary Consul.

2018 - Beijing hosts a roundtable dated to the 125th anniversary of Kazakh poet, translator and teacher Magzhan Zhumabayev. At the event, Chinese students recite Zhumabayev's poems in Chinese and Kazakh.

2019 – A lecture hall named after prominent Kazakh scientist Kanysh Satpayev is unveiled at the Karimov Tashkent State Technical University.



