Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    22 April 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 22.

    EVENTS

    1985 – The regional memorial museum of the Soviet Union Hero, Aliya Moldagulova, opens doors in Aktobe.

    1997 - The First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signs a decree «On further reforms of the system of the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan» to establish the military police of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    2012 - The 11th meeting of the Working Group on Kazakhstan's WTO accession is held in Geneva. Representatives of foreign countries, including the U.S., China, Brazil, the EU, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, Japan, India, and more countries express their support for Kazakhstan's WTO accession.

    2016 - The Honorary Consulate of Hungary is unveiled in Aktobe. Well-known Kazakhstani businessman Dzhambulat Sarsenov is chosen as the Honorary Consul.

    2018 - Beijing hosts a roundtable dated to the 125th anniversary of Kazakh poet, translator and teacher Magzhan Zhumabayev. At the event, Chinese students recite Zhumabayev's poems in Chinese and Kazakh.

    2019 – A lecture hall named after prominent Kazakh scientist Kanysh Satpayev is unveiled at the Karimov Tashkent State Technical University.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region