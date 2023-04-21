Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 21. Today's Birthdays

    21 April 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of April.

    NAMES

    Bakhytzhan Tobayakov (1953) is a poet, journalist, writer-interpreter, member of the Writers’ Union of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.







    Kairat Abdrakhmanov (1964) is the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

    Born in Taldy-Korgan region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Prior to the appointment served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Sweden, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Denmark concurrently.

    Has been acting since 2020.


    Meirkhan Kassymbayev(1980) is the CEO at KazAvtoZhol National Company JSC.

    Born in East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

    Has been acting since February 2022.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    May 1. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events