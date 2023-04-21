Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 21. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 April 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of April.

NAMES

photo

Bakhytzhan Tobayakov (1953) is a poet, journalist, writer-interpreter, member of the Writers’ Union of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.







photo

Kairat Abdrakhmanov (1964) is the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

Born in Taldy-Korgan region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Prior to the appointment served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Sweden, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Denmark concurrently.

Has been acting since 2020.

photo


Meirkhan Kassymbayev(1980) is the CEO at KazAvtoZhol National Company JSC.

Born in East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

Has been acting since February 2022.


