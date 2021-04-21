Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 21. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of April.

Bakhytzhan Tobayakov (1953) – poet, journalist, writer-translator, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

He worked as an editor at Khanar Agency in 1998 and 2001, was a head of the Department for the development of the State and Other Languages at the City Administration of Almaty.

He authored a collection of verses and scientific books.


Kairat Abdrahmanov (1964) – OSCE High Commissioner on national minorities.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his career he held different positions, including Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in Great Britain, Kazakh Ambassador to Israel, Permanent Representatives of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Vienna, Kazakh Permanent Representative to the OSCE, and so on.

He took up his current post in December 2020.


