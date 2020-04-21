April 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 21.

EVENTS

1959 - Mukhtar Auezov is awarded the Lenin Prize for his novel Put Abaya (Abai's Way) and elected as the deputy of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR of the 5th convocation.

1992 - The First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, receives the first credential letter from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kazakhstan.

1995 -The Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia on the issues of voluntary resettlement and citizenship of the persons who arrive in the Republic of Kazakhstan on employment agreements is ratified.

2015 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan donates 4,776 silver coins dated to the 70 th anniversary of the Great Victory to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2016 - Almaty hosts the 5th International Symposium dedicated to the music of the Turkic speaking world for the first time in CIS history. The event is aimed at studying the music of the Turkic speaking world in more detail. It brings together the most eminent researchers from the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

2018 - OIC ambassadors discuss the outcomes of the OIC Summit on Science and Technology held in September 2017 in Astana (now Nur-Sultan).

2019 – Kazakhstani swimmer Vitaly Khudyakov wins the 10km distance at the Asian Swimming Championship in Kuwait and earns the Olympic license.