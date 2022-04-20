Go to the main site
    April 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    20 April 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 19.

    DATES

    Administrative Professionals Day is an observance that takes place on the Wednesday of the last week of April. It is a day to recognize the work that administrative professionals such as secretaries, administrative assistants, receptionists, among others, do and how they are essential not only to their respective workplaces but also to the economy around the world.

    EVENTS

    1930 – By the decision of the Unified State Political Administration over 20 members of the Alash movement including Mukhamedzhan Tynyshbayev are repressed. Mukhtar Auezov, Ualikhan Omarov, Bilyal Suleev, and Alimkhan Yermekov were released.

    1991 – The first commercial oil is produced at the world’s deepest oilfield Tengiz.

    1994 – The Collective Security Treaty Organization concluded in 1992 in Tashkent city by the heads of Kazkahstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, takes effect.

    2000 – Tashkent hosts a meeting between the Presidents of Kazkahstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan on the issues of regional security. During the meeting, the agreement on joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, political and religious extremism, transnational organized crime, and other threats to stability and security was signed.

    2007 – The decree on measures to create and ensure the activity of social and entrepreneurial corporations Ertis, Ontustik, and Zhetisu to increase the efficiency of regional development as part of the industrial and innovative policy was signed by the President.

    2021 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan opens an exhibition dedicated to the 180th anniversary of the great Kazakh enlightener Ibrai Altynsarin.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

