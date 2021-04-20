Go to the main site
    April 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    20 April 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 19.

    EVENTS

    1930 – Above 20 members of Alash movements led by Mukhamedzhan Tynyshbayev are repressed.

    1991 – First commercial oil is produced at the world’s deepmost deposit, Tengiz.

    1994 – The Treaty on Collective Security of CIS member states, signed in 1992 in Tashkent, takes effect. It was signed by Leaders of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

    2000 – Heads of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Tashkent to debate regionals security issues.

    2007 – The Kazakh President signed the decree On measures to establish and maintain Yertis, Ontustik and Zhetyssu socio-entrepreneurial corporations.

    2011 – The Kazakh diaspora of Moscow presents the Legendary batyr book honoring Hero of the Soviet Union Bauyrzhan Momyshuly at the Zhas Ulan republican school named after Nurmagambetov.

    2018 – The memorial complex Batyr babalar unveils in South Kazakhstan to celebrate the 375th anniversary of Orbulak battle.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
