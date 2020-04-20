Go to the main site
    April 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    20 April 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of April.

    EVENTS

    1991 – The first industrial oil produced at the world’s deepest oil field Tengiz.

    1994 – The CIS Collective Security Treaty enters into force.

    2000 – Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Tashkent.

    2011 – The Kazakh Diaspora of Moscow presents a book The legendary batyr at the Nurmagambetov Zhas Ulan School devoted to the Hero of the Soviet Union, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

