April 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 April 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of April.

EVENTS

1991 – The first industrial oil produced at the world’s deepest oil field Tengiz.

1994 – The CIS Collective Security Treaty enters into force.

2000 – Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Tashkent.

2011 – The Kazakh Diaspora of Moscow presents a book The legendary batyr at the Nurmagambetov Zhas Ulan School devoted to the Hero of the Soviet Union, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.


