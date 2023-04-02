April 2. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of April.

NAMES

Musicologist, critic, professor, merited worker of arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and member of the Board of the Union of Composers of KazakhstanYuri ARAVINwas born in 1941 in Tver, Russia. He graduated from the Novosibirsk Conservatory and the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory. He taught musical, historical and theoretical subjects at the Kazakh State Women's Pedagogical Institute as well as his alma-mater, the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory.

Kazakhstani director, screenwriter and producer Slambek TAUYEKEL was born in 1948 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Economics Faculty of the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography. Throughout his career, Slambek Tauyekel served as the Chairman of the Committee on Information and Archives of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Sport of Kazakhstan. He also was an artistic director, chief editor of the script editorial board at the Aimanov Kazakhfilm Film Studio. He also co-chaired the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union.

Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vyacheslav DUDNIK was born in 1963 in Kostanay city. He graduated from the Karaganda Medical Institute. Dudnik dedicated his life to working in medical sphere. Prior to taking up his recent post in April 2022, he served as the head of the healthcare department of Kostanay region.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives Nurlan ZHALGASSBAYEV was born in 1970 in Alga city, Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Petrozavodsk State University in the Russian Federation. He has been working in the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan since 1993. He served at the Kazakh diplomatic missions in NYC, Georgia, Norway, and Italy.

Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aslambek MERGALIYEV was born in 1972 in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Istanbul State University. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2022.

Head of the Medical Center of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexey TSOY was born in 1977 in Shymkent. He graduated from the South Kazakh State Medical Academy and the Institute of International Law and Business Daneker. Prior to being appointed to his recent post in October 2022, he was the Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2020-2021.

Head of the office of the akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Shakhmardan BAIMANOV was born in 1984 in Kyzylorda city. He graduated from the Korkyt-Ata Kyzylorda State University and the National School of Public Policy of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President. Prior totaking up his recent post in April 2022, he was the Chairman of the Committee for Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

