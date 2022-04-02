April 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of April.

NAMES

- musicologist, critic, professor, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan, member of the Board of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tver city, Russia, he graduated from the Novosibirsk Conservatory, post-graduate studies at the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory. He taught musical and historical and theoretical subjects at the Kazakh State Women's Pedagogical Institute, Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory.

He wrote over 100 publications.

- Co-Chairman of the Union of Cinematographs of Kazakhstan, director, screenwriter, and producer.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Economics Faculty of the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography.

Between 2004 and 2005 he was Chairman of the Committee on Information and Archives of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Sport of Kazakhstan. In 2005 he joined the Aimanov Kazakhfilm Film Studio as an artistic director, chief editor of the script editorial board.

He is the author of around 200 articles and publications.

- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

Born in Alga city, Aktobe region, he graduated from the Petrozavodsk State University of the Russian Federation.

- Kazakh Statesman.

Born in Chimkent city, he graduated from the South Kazakh State Medical Academy, Institute of International Law and Business Daneker.

Between 2014 and 2017 he was Vice Minister of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan. In 2017 and 2019 he acted as Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan. From 2019 to 2020 he served as the head of the Medical Center Hospital of the President's Affairs Administration. In 2020 and 2021 he was Minister of Health of Kazakhstan.

- Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Korkyt-Ata Kyzylorda State University, National School of Public Policy of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Between 2019 and 2020 he was Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan

He took up his current post in August 2020.