April 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of April.

NAMES

Yuri Aravin (1941) is the music scholar, critic, professor, merited figure of arts of Kazakhstan, member of the board of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan, member of the Human Rights Commission at the Kazakh President.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the Novosibirsk Conservatoire, Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatoire postgraduate studies.

Authored poems, more than 100 publications.









Slambek Tauekel (1948) is the co-chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan, movie director, script writer, producer.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography.













Nurlan Zhalgasbayev (1970) is the director of the multilateral cooperation department of Kazakh MFA.

Graduated from the Petrozavodsk State University, Russia.

Has been working since July 2019.

Alexey Tsoi (1977) is the Kazakh Healthcare Minister.

Born in Chimkent is the graduate of the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Daneker International Law and Business Institute.

Prior to the appointment worked in 2017-2019 as the Kazakh Healthcare Vice-Minister, headed the of the medical centre of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan in 2019-2020.

Has been acting since last June.

Shakhmardan Baimanov (1984) is the chair of the youth and family affairs committee of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.

Born in Kyzylorda is the graduate of the Korkyt-Ata Kyzylorda State University, National School of State Policy of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Has been working since August 2020.



