April 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 2.

EVENTS

1938– Based on the decision of the Central Election Commission of the Kazakh SSR the village of Pribalkhashstroi is reorganized into Balkhash city.

1940– The house-museum of Abai opens doors in the two-story house in Semipalatinsk.

1963– The lift-off of the Molniya launch vehicle which blasted the Soviet spacecraft Luna-4 into the Moon flight trajectory is held at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

1993– The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan are set up.

1996- The decree of the former President of Kazakhstan on the procedure of addressing the issues related to the spelling of surnames and middle names of the Kazakhs is released.

1997 – The KazTransOil National Company is founded.

2008– The Beijing 2008 Torch Relay takes place at the Medeu high-mountain skating rink in Almaty.

2008– The first-ever Postal Museum is unveiled in Almaty.

2010– The National Export and Investment Agency Kaznex invest is established.

2013– The former President of Kazakhstan signs the decree instituting the rules for granting awards, grants, and commendations in the sphere of mass media.

2014 – The Tau-Ken Altyn gold refinery ships the first batch of refined gold to the National Bank of Kazakhstan in Astana.

2014- The People's Artist of the USSR and Kazakhstan Bibigul Tulegenova is honored with the Stars of the Commonwealth Award in the field of humanitarian activity.

2016 – The joint statement between the leaders of the UK, Hungary, Germany, Jordan, Spain, Kazakhstan, Canada, China, Norway, the UAE, the U.S., the Philippines, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, South Korea, and Japan regarding the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in the territory of Kazakhstan is endorsed at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington D.C.

2022 – Nine foreign universities invite Grade 12 student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics from Aktobe Gulnaz Amanzholova to enroll.