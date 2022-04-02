April 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 2.

DATES

World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) is on April 2. It aims to put a spotlight on the hurdles that people with autism and others living with autism face every day.

International Children's Book Day observed on April 2 is a worldwide celebration to promote literacy and inspire reading to and with young children. Established in 1967, the day is marked on or around Hans Christian Andersen's birth date.

EVENTS

1938 - According to the decision of the Central Election Commission of the Kazakh SSR the village of Pribalkhashstroi becomes Balkhash city.

1940 – The House-Museum of Abai is opened in the two-story house in Semipalatinsk.

1963 – The lift-off of the Molniya launch vehicle which transferred the Soviet spacecraft Luna-4 into the Moon flight trajectory takes place from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

1993 – The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan are established.

1996 - The decree of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the procedure of addressing the issues related to the spelling of surnames and middle names of Kazakhs is published.

1997 – The KazTransOil National Company is set up.

2008 – The Beijing 2008 Torch Relay takes place at the high-mountain skating rink Medeu in Almaty city.

2008 – The first-ever Postal Museum is opened in Almaty city.

2010 – Kazakhstan sets up the National Export and Investment Agency Kaznex invest.

2013 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree establishing the rules for granting awards, grants, and commendations by the Kazakh President in the mass media.

2014 – The Tau-Ken Altyn gold refinery ships the first batch of refined gold to the National Bank of Kazakhstan in Astana city.

2014 - The people's artist of the USSR and Kazakhstan Bibigul Tulegenova is awarded the Stars of the Commonwealth Prize in the field of humanitarian activity.

2016 – The joint statement between the leaders of the UK, Hungary, Germany, Jordan, Spain, Kazakhstan, Canada, China, Norway, the UAE, the USA, the Philippines, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, South Korea, and Japan regarding the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in the territory of Kazakhstan is adopted at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington D.C.