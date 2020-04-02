April 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 2.

DATES

World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day on 2 April every year, encouraging Member States of the United Nations to take measures to raise awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) throughout the world. It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly resolution «62/139. World Autism Awareness Day was proposed by the United Nations representative from Qatar, Her Highness Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser Al-Missned, Consort of His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, and supported by all member states

EVENTS

1938 - Pribalkhashstroi village is reorganized into Balkhash.

1940 - Abai House Museum (Abai State Historical and Cultural, Literature and Memorial Museum) is unveiled in Semipalatinsk.

1963 - The Molniya launch vehicle is blasted off the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The launch vehicle brought the Soviet automatic interplanetary station onto the flight path to the Moon for exploring the Moon and outer space Luna-4.

1997 - KazTransOil National Oil Transportation Company CJSC is established.

2008 - The Beijing 2008 Olympic Torch Relay takes place at the Almaty Medeo High-Mountain Sports Complex.

2008 - The country's first Post Office Museum is unveiled in Almaty.

2010 - «Kaznex Invest» National Agency for Export and Investment is established.

2013 - Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Executive Order to approve the Rules for awarding prizes, presenting grants, and expressing the President's Gratitude with regard to mass media so that to improve the quality of media coverage for the socio-political, socio-economic, and cultural life of the Republic of Kazakhstan and to encourage journalists' professional development.

2014 – Astana’s Tau-Ken Altyn LLP gold refinery ships the first batch of refined gold to the National Bank of Kazakhstan. The volume amounted to about 500 kg of gold in standard bank bullion of 99.99% rate of gold with a total value of more than USD21 million.

2016 - Within the framework of the Nuclear Security Summit held in Washington, the leaders of the UK, Hungary, Germany, Jordan, Spain, Kazakhstan, Canada, China, Norway, the UAE, the USA, the Philippines, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the Republic of Korea and Japan adopt a joint statement concerning the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan.



