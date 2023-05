April 19. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of April.

Svetlana Dzhalmagambetova (1948)– member of the Council of Senators at the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, First Deputy Director General of LLP Eurasia+ORT

Zhaniya Aubakirova (1957)– Kazakh pianist, music educator, and professor.