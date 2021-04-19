Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 19. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of April.

Svetlana Dzhalmagambetova (1948) – a member of the Council of Senators of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region, she graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Academy of Social Sciences of the CPSU Central Committee.

In 2003, she joined the Kazakh Senate as a permanent member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development, Deputy Head of the Deputy Group Auyl.

Between 2008 and 2014, she was a member of the Antiparliamentary Assembly of the CIS member States, a member of the Group of Cooperation with the Senate of Romania, the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, the Croatian Parliament.

Prior to the appointment to her current post she worked as First Deputy Director-General of Channel One Eurasia.

Zhaniya Aubakirova (1957) – a Kazakh pianist, music teacher, professor.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory.

Between 1997 and 2018, she worked as a rector of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

She is the holder of the 2nd Grand Prix and special prize for best performance at the Long-Thibaud International Piano Competition in Paris, winner at the chamber music competition in Paris in 1985.


