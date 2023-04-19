Go to the main site
    April 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 April 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 19.

    EVENTS

    1960 – The filling of the Bukhtarminsk reservoir located in East Kazakhstan and Semipalatinsk regions began.

    1993 – The first passenger flight from Almaty to Trabzon takes place.

    2010 – The Kazakh and Italian embassies identify the names and last names of 104 Soviet soldiers of the Russian battalion of Yugoslavia’s People’s Liberation Army died to liberate the northern regions of Italy, 38 of whom were Kazakh.

    2013 – People’s artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva becomes the first Kazakhstani singer to sign a contract with the German recording company Deutsche Grammophon Gesellschaft.

    2014 – The memorial stela in honor of Mukhtar Auezov is unveiled in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

    2017 – Kunanbai and Orekhovoye derevo (Walnut tree) produced by the Sh.Aimanov film studio Kazakhfilm are screed at the 7th Beijing International Film Festival.

    2018 – The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry and France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs signs the agreement to carry out the Abai-Verne program.

    2019 – The compilation Dala folklorynyn antologiyasy (The Anthology of the Steppe Folklore) including the rich cultural heritage, works, reflecting the centuries-long history of the Kazakh people is issued.

    2019 – Winner of the 100 new faces of Kazakhstan, founder of MBionics Maulen Bekturganov develops the first bionic prosthetic arms in Kazakhstan.

    2020 – The Abai Opera House and Astana Opera enter the list of top 10 opera theatres of the CIS in popularity among audiences and online broadcasts on their sites.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

