April 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 19.

EVENTS

1993 – The first flight Almaty-Trabzon carrying 120 tourists lands the airport of the Turkish city, Trabzon.

2010 – The Kazakh Embassy in Italy identifies names of 104 soviet soldiers of the Russian battalion of the people's liberation army of Yugoslavia died when liberating the northern parts of Italy. 38 of them were Kazakhs.

2012 – A monument honoring Kurmangazy unveils in Almaty.

2013 – Kazakh artist Aiman Musakhodzhayeva becomes the first Kazakhstani singer to sign a contract with Deutsche Grammophon Gesellschaft and is awarded the official status of the Deutsche Grammophon Gesellschaft Artist.

2016 –Borovoye resort ranks among Top3 popular resorts in CIS according to Travel.ru travel service.

2017 – Kunanbay and Orekhovoye Derevo (The Walnut) feature films by KazakhFilm Studio are screened for the first time ever at VII International Film Festival in Beijing.

2018 – Kazakh Education and Science Ministry and French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs sign an agreement on fulfillment of the Abai-Vern program to strengthen higher education partnership.

2019 – 24-year-old Maulen Bekturganov of Kazakhstan develops the country’s first bionic arm.



