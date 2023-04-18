Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 18. Today's Birthdays

    18 April 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of April.

    Sultan Dyussembinov (1959)– Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues, Nature Management and Rural Development.


    Anarkhan Dyussenova (1971) – Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.


    Dauren Abayev (1979) – Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9