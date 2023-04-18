Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 18. Today's Birthdays

18 April 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of April.

photo

Sultan Dyussembinov (1959)– Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues, Nature Management and Rural Development.

photo


Anarkhan Dyussenova (1971) – Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.

photo


Dauren Abayev (1979) – Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States.


