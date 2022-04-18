April 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of April.

NAMES

Sultan Dyussembinov (1959) is the deputy of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the agrarian, nature management and rural development committee.

Born in today’s Almaty region is the graduate of the Almaty Architecture and Engineering Institute, Almaty Institute of National Economy.

Has been serving since August 2020.













Yerden Aripov (1963) is the chairman of the Karaganda regional court.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Hass been acting since March 2022.

















Dauren Abayev (1979) is the Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Leiden University, Eurasian Institute of Humanities.

Prior to the appointment acted as the Information and Communications Minister in 2016-2019, in 2019-2020 as the Information and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan. From 2020 until 2022 served as the 1st deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

Has been appointed to the recent post in January 2022.





Said Aimukhan (1979) is the prosecutor of the city of Semey, East Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Has been serving since March 2019.



