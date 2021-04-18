April 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of April.

– the Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Environmental Management and Rural Development.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Almaty Architecture and Construction Institute, Almaty National Economy Institute.

– the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

– the First Deputy Head of the Office of the Kazakh President.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Leiden University, Eurasian Humanitarian University.

Between 2008 and 2009, he worked as Deputy Press Secretary of the Kazakh President. From 2009 to 2011, he was the State inspector of the Office of the Kazakh President. In 2011-2016, he served as Press Secretary and Advisor to the Kazakh President. Between 2016 and 2019, he acted as the Kazakh Information and Communication Minister.

Up until his appointment to the recent post in May 2020 he served as Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.