April 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 18.

1993– The World Economic Forum held in Almaty brings together over 100 heads of major international and national companies, firms and banks of 30 countries.

2005– Kazakhstani environmental expert Kaisha Atakhanova is awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize.

2011– Kazakhstan’s exporters gain the right to use ILAC-MRA mark.

2013– A memorial plaque in honor of outstanding Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezzov is unveiled in Bishkek.

2014– Feature film Bauyr by Serik Aprymov is awarded Preis des Auswärtigen Amtes, the prize of the Foreign Ministry of Germany, and €4,000 at the XIV Film Festival of the Central and Western Europe.

2017– China's Hunan TV Channel makes a documentary about Dimash Kudaibergen who successfully performed in I am a Singer project.

2019– The modern Kazakh literature anthology is translated into 6 UN languages and published under The modern Kazakh literature in the global world project.

2020– The International Turkic Academy grants a free access to its scientific papers featuring the history of the Turkic world, rich literary legacy, research of written monuments and Turkic languages, etc. Online books are also published in Kazakh, Turkish, Azerbaijani, English, Kyrgyz, Russian, Mongolian and many other languages.

2022- Ruslan Kurbanov wins first in Kazakhstan’s history silver medal at the Challenge Monal 2022 in Paris.