April 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 18.

EVENTS

1993 – The World Economic Forum brings together over 100 heads of largest international and national companies, companies and banks from 30 countries of the world in Almaty.

2005 – Kazakhstani environmental expert Kaisha Atakhanova is awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize.

2011 – Kazakhstan’s exporters gain the right to use ILAC-MRA mark.

2013 – A memorial plaque in honor of outstanding Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezzov is unveiled in Bishkek.

2014 – Bauyr feature film by Serik Aprymov is awarded Preis des Auswärtigen Amtes, the prize of the Foreign Ministry of Germany, and Euro 4,000 at the XIV Film Festival of the Central and Western Europe, goEast.

2017 – China's Hunan TV Channel makes a documentary about Dimash Kudaibergen who successfully performed in the I am a Singer project.

2019 – The modern Kazakh literature anthology is translated into 6 UN languages and published under The modern Kazakh literature in the global world project.

2020 – The International Turkic Academy grants a free access to its scientific papers featuring the history of the Turkic world, rich literary legacy, research of written monuments and Turkic languages, etc.



