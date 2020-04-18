April 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 18.

EVENTS

1993 – Almaty hosts the World Economic Forum.

2005 – Kazakhstani ecologist Kaisha Atakhanova is awarded the Goldman Prize.

2011 – Kazakh President Nurusltan Nazarbayev is awarded the Order of the Cross of St. Mary's Land of Estonia.

2011 – Kazakhstani exporters gain the right to use ILAC-MRA trademark.

2012 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is the fourth statesman to receive the title of the Doctor Honoris Causa of the Malaysian Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.

2013 – The official emblem for celebrating the 100th anniversary of Kazakhstani football is officially established.

2017 – China’s Hunan TV makes a documentary about Dimash Kudaibergen.

2019 – Anthologies of the modern Kazakh literature for the first time are published and translated into six languages of the United Nations under the Modern Kazakh literature in global world.



