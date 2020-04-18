Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    18 April 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 18.

    EVENTS

    1993 – Almaty hosts the World Economic Forum.

    2005 – Kazakhstani ecologist Kaisha Atakhanova is awarded the Goldman Prize.

    2011 – Kazakh President Nurusltan Nazarbayev is awarded the Order of the Cross of St. Mary's Land of Estonia.

    2011 – Kazakhstani exporters gain the right to use ILAC-MRA trademark.

    2012 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is the fourth statesman to receive the title of the Doctor Honoris Causa of the Malaysian Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.

    2013 – The official emblem for celebrating the 100th anniversary of Kazakhstani football is officially established.

    2017 – China’s Hunan TV makes a documentary about Dimash Kudaibergen.

    2019 – Anthologies of the modern Kazakh literature for the first time are published and translated into six languages of the United Nations under the Modern Kazakh literature in global world.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region