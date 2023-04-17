April 17. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of April.

NAMES

Zhumagali Ismagulov (1928-2011) - journalist-publicist, writer-translator, scholar, PhD, Prof, academician of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan, honored culture figure of Kazakhstan, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Sonaly village, Kustanaiskiy district (today's Sarykolskiy district, Kostanay region), he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

In 1961 and 1963, he worked as the editor-in-chief of Kazakh adebieti newspaper. In 1963, he served as the Executive Secretary of the Kyzylorda interregional branch of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan. In 1963 and 1965, he was the department head of region's Zhetysu newspaper.

In 1973 and 1987, he served as the deputy director, and director of KazTAG.

Zhumagali Ismagulov studied the works of Abai, Akhmet Baitursynov, and Mirzhakyp Dulatov.

Arman Assenov (1972)- actor, merited figure of Kazakhstan, winner of the Prize of the Youth Union of Kazakhstan, holder of the Oscar award of sport (Atlantic City, US).

Born in Weimar, Germany, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, higher directing courses in Moscow, and Kazakh State Financial Institute.

Between 2014 and 2015, he was the First Vice President of Kazakhfilm named after Aimanova.

In 2019 and 2020, he acted as the President of Kazakhfilm company.

Zhaslan Zhugunissov (1978) - deputy chief of staff of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Ospanov West Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Zhubanov Aktobe State University.

He took up his current post in April 2017.



