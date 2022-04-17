Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 17. Today's Birthdays

    17 April 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of April.

    NAMES

    Zhumagali Issmagulov (1928-2011) is the journalist, writer, translator, scientist, professor, academician of the Kazakh Academy of Social Sciences, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    He studied the legacy of Abai, Akhmet Baiurssyniv, Mirzhakyp Dulatov.




    Arman Assenov (1972) is the actor, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Prize of the Union of Youth of Kazakhstan, holder of the Sports Oscar.

    Born in Germany is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, State Finance Institute.

    In 2019-2020 headed the KazakhFilm Studio.




    Aslan Sarinzhipov (1974) is the Nazarbayev Fund President, member of Nazarbayev University Board of Trustees.

    Graduated from the Kazakh State University of Economics, the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.

    In 2009-2013 served as the Education and Science Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Has been working since February 2016.



    Zhaslan Zhugunussov (1978) is the deputy head of the Kazakh Majilis staff.

    Graduated from the Ospanov West Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Zhubanov Aktobe State University.

    Has been serving since April 2017.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year