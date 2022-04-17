Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 17. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 April 2022, 08:00
April 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of April.

NAMES

photo

Zhumagali Issmagulov (1928-2011) is the journalist, writer, translator, scientist, professor, academician of the Kazakh Academy of Social Sciences, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He studied the legacy of Abai, Akhmet Baiurssyniv, Mirzhakyp Dulatov.




photo

Arman Assenov (1972) is the actor, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Prize of the Union of Youth of Kazakhstan, holder of the Sports Oscar.

Born in Germany is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, State Finance Institute.

In 2019-2020 headed the KazakhFilm Studio.




photo

Aslan Sarinzhipov (1974) is the Nazarbayev Fund President, member of Nazarbayev University Board of Trustees.

Graduated from the Kazakh State University of Economics, the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.

In 2009-2013 served as the Education and Science Minister of Kazakhstan.

Has been working since February 2016.



photo

Zhaslan Zhugunussov (1978) is the deputy head of the Kazakh Majilis staff.

Graduated from the Ospanov West Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Zhubanov Aktobe State University.

Has been serving since April 2017.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region