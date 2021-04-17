April 17. Today's Birthdays

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
17 April 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of April.

NAMES

Journalist, writer, translator, scientists, Doctor of Science (Philology), professor, member of the Academy of the Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhumagali ISMAGULOV (1928-2011) was born in Sonaly village of Kustanai district (Kostanay region). He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his journalistic career he worked for a number of newspapers and magazines, including Qazaq adebieti newspaper, Qazaqstan kommunistik magazine. He is also renowned for his research of Abai, Akhmet Baitursynov, and Mirzhakyp Dulatov’s creative work. He translated a lot of novels and stories by the Russian authors into the Kazakh language.

Actor and Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman ASSENOV was born in 1972 in Germany. He is a graduate of Kazakhstani and Russian higher educational institutions. During his acting career he played many memorable roles both in films and on theater stage. He also served as the Vice President and President of Kazakhfilm JSC.
Nazarbayev Fund President and member of Nazarbayev University Board of

Trustees Aslan SARINZHIPOV was born in 1974. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University of Economics and the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna. Throughout his career Mr. Sarinzhipov worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Analytical Center under the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the New University of Astana, and Nazarbayev University. He was the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2013-2016. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2016.
