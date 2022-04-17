April 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 17.

EVENTS

1991 – The first issue of Niva Magazine goes out in Tselinograd (today’s Nur-Sultan). Writer and poet Vladimir Gundarev became its editor-in-chief.

2006 – A world premiere Karl Jenkins' work Tilep takes place at the Royal Albert Hall, one of the biggest concert halls in Europe. Tilep is dedicated to kyuishi Tilep Aspanatay.

2013 – Kazakhstan and Surinam sign a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations.

2014 – Kascosmos puts into service marine local station of the high-precision satellite navigation system.

2014 – The part of Almaty region up to 23,200 ha is included to the territory of the city of Almaty.

2014 – The educational and training spacecraft control center opens at the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University.

2017 – Kazakhstani Akhan Satayev's Doroga k Materi (A Road to Mother) film wins top honors at the VI National Film Award «Ak Ilbris» in Bishkek. It was recognized the Best Central Asian Film.

2017 – A yurt, traditional dwelling of Nomads, is built in Motes-de-Toledo, Spain. It was presented by the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan to the Fundación Carmen Arnau Muro.

2018 – Kazakhstan sets up the Union of Processing Industry.

2020 – The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President broadcasts an exclusive film «Volunteers. In the zone of risk» featuring exclusive moments about the life and work of volunteers amid the state of emergency, quarantine hospital.

2021 – Kazakhstan secures 11 medals ay the World Para Swimming Championships.



