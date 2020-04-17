April 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 17.

EVENTS

1930 – Boran Aitmagambetov is named as the People's Comissar and Prosecutor of the Kazakh SSR, he held the post for two years and was subjected to repressions.

1991 - The first issue of Niva Magazine founded in late 1990 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan) is published. Writer and poet Vladimir Gundarev becomes its Editor-in-Chief. The magazine preserves and develops traditions of multinational Kazakhstan. Well-known poets, scientists, artists of Kazakhstan, Russia, CIS countries contribute to it.

2006 - One of the biggest concert halls in Europe, Royal Albert Hall hosts the premiere of Welsh composer Karl Jenkins' Tilep which was composed through the request of Kazakhstani businessman and philanthropist Sapar Iskakov.

2013 - Kazakhstan and the Republic of Surinam establish diplomatic relations in New York.

2014 - The borders of Almaty city are changed. A part of Almaty region area - 23,200 ha - is featured into the area of the city.

2014 - A spacecraft mission control research center is unveiled at the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University.

2017 - Akan Satayev's A Road to Mother drama is named the Best Central Asian film at the 6th Ak Ilbirs National Film Awards in Bishkek.

2017 - The traditional tent dwelling of Central Asian nomads, the yurt, is installed in Los Montes de Toledo in central Spain as a donation by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Fund to the Carmen Arnau Muro Foundation.

2019 – Well-known poet and zhyrau performer Ulzhan Baibossynova wins the grand-prix of the 1st International Bakhshy Art Festival in Uzbekistan. The 5-day festival hosts over 160 participants from 74 countries, including South Korea, Mongolia, Malaysia, Hungary, Serbia, Turkmenistan, Turkey and other countries.