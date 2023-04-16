Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 16. Today's Birthdays

    16 April 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of April.

    NAMES

    Yerserik Siirbayev (1951)- Banking Ombudsman of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Omsk Institute of Railway Engineers, Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

    He took up his current post in July 2013.



    Marat Omarov (1959) – singer, composer, winner of the Prize of the Youth Union of Kazakhstan, merited artist of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

    Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Cultural and Educational Institute.

    Marat Omarov is a founder of the Nauryz creative fund, and Balalardy damytu fund.

    In 2000, he joined the International Federation of Festival Organizations (FIDOF).

    The artist’s repertoire includes popular songs such as Anashym, Ake armany, Kyz syny, and so on.

    Badelkhan Kamalkhanuly (1960) – First Vice President of the Kazakh kuresi World Federation.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

    He was appointed to his current post in 2019.


    Alim Kirabayev (1972) – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland.

    Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Kazakh foreign ministry structural division heads advanced training courses at the Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

    He took up his current post in March 2020.


    Darkhan Kydyrali (1974) – Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

    Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh National University, Marmara University, Dokuz Eylül University, Ege University, and Istanbul University.

    In 2015, he became the Head of the Secretariat of the Union of Academies of Sciences of the Turkic World.

    Up until 2022, Darkhan Kydyrali acted as the President of the International Turkic Academy, Chairman of the Board of Yegemen Kazakhstan Republican newspaper.

    He was appointed to his current post in September 2022.

    Yerzhan Berdibekov (1975) - first deputy prosecutor of Astana city.

    Born in Chimkent region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

    He took up his current post in September 2022.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    April 25. Today's Birthdays
    April 22. Today's Birthdays
    April 20. Today's Birthdays
    April 17. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9