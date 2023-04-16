Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 16. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 April 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of April.

NAMES

photo

Yerserik Siirbayev (1951)- Banking Ombudsman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Omsk Institute of Railway Engineers, Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

He took up his current post in July 2013.



photo

Marat Omarov (1959) – singer, composer, winner of the Prize of the Youth Union of Kazakhstan, merited artist of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Cultural and Educational Institute.

Marat Omarov is a founder of the Nauryz creative fund, and Balalardy damytu fund.

In 2000, he joined the International Federation of Festival Organizations (FIDOF).

The artist’s repertoire includes popular songs such as Anashym, Ake armany, Kyz syny, and so on.

photo

Badelkhan Kamalkhanuly (1960) – First Vice President of the Kazakh kuresi World Federation.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in 2019.


photo

Alim Kirabayev (1972) – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Kazakh foreign ministry structural division heads advanced training courses at the Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He took up his current post in March 2020.


photo

Darkhan Kydyrali (1974) – Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh National University, Marmara University, Dokuz Eylül University, Ege University, and Istanbul University.

In 2015, he became the Head of the Secretariat of the Union of Academies of Sciences of the Turkic World.

Up until 2022, Darkhan Kydyrali acted as the President of the International Turkic Academy, Chairman of the Board of Yegemen Kazakhstan Republican newspaper.

He was appointed to his current post in September 2022.

photo

Yerzhan Berdibekov (1975) - first deputy prosecutor of Astana city.

Born in Chimkent region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in September 2022.


