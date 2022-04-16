Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 16. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 April 2022, 08:00
April 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of April.

NAMES

photo

Yerserik Siirbayev (1951) - Banking Ombudsman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Omsk Institute of Railway Engineers, Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

He took up his current post in July 2013.

photo


Marat Omarov (1959) – singer, composer, winner of the Prize of the Youth Union of Kazakhstan, merited artist of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Cultural and Educational Institute.

Marat Omarov is a founder of the Nauryz creative fund, and Balalardy damytu fund.

In 2000, he joined the International Federation of Festival Organizations (FIDOF).

The artist’s repertoire include popular songs such as anashym, Ake armany, Kyz syny, and so on.

photo


Badelkhan Kamalkhanuly (1960) – First Vice President of the Kazakh kuresi World Federation.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in 2019.

photo


Alim Kirabayev (1972) – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Kazakh foreign ministry structural division heads advanced training courses at the Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He took up his current post in March 2020.

photo


Darkhan Kydyrali (1974) – President of the International Turkic Academy, Chairman of the Board of Yegemen Kazakhstan Republican newspaper.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh National University, Marmara University, Dokuz Eylül University, Ege University, and Istanbul University.

In 2015, he was the Head of the Secretariat of the Union of Academies of Sciences of the Turkic World.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region