April 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of April.

NAMES

Yerserik Siirbayev (1951) is the Banking Ombudsman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk (today’s East Kazakhstan) region is the graduate of the Omsk Institute of Railway Engineers, Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

Has been acting since July 2013.













Marat Omarov (1959) is the singer, composer, laureate of the Prize of the Youth Union of Kazakhstan, merited artist of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Turkestan region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Cultural and Educational Institute.













Badelkhan Kamalkhanuly (1960) is the 1st Vice President of the Qazaq Quresi World Federation.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since 2019.













Alim Kirabayev (1972) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

In 2019-2020 served as Ambassador-at-large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Has been acting since March 2020.









Darkhan Kydyrali (1974) is the president of the International Turkic Academy (since 2014), chairman of the board of the Yegemen Kazakhstan Republican Newspaper JSC.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kazakh National University, Marmara University, Dokuz Eylül University, Ege Üniversitesi, Istanbul University.

Since 2012 is member of the board of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, since 2012 is the deputy secretary general of the Turkic Council, since 2015 – head of the secretariat of the Union of National Academies of Sciences of the Turkic world.



