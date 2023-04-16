April 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 16.

DATES

WVD (World Voice Day) is a global annual event held on April 16 dedicated to the phenomenon of voice celebration. The aim is to show the enormous value of the voice in the people’s daily lives. Voice is an important aspect of healthy and effective communication. The WVD brings worldwide awareness of the necessity of preventing voice issues, training the artistic voice, rehabilitating the sick or deviant voice as well as researching the application and function of the voice.

EVENTS

1918– The first issue of Kazakh muny newspaper in the Kazakh languages is published in Orenburg.

1990– The Karaganda Regional Philharmonic is named after Kali Baizhanov – a Kazakh singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, one of the founders of the Kazakh Chorus of the Radio Committee of Karaganda city.

2004– Kazinform international news agency begins publishing news in the Latin-based Kazakh language.

2005– Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the ceremony of opening the new building of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

2007– As part of the celebrations of 15 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Cuba late Cuban Ambassador to Kazakhstan Teresita Capote Camacho hands over the Friendship Order to Kazakh writer Rollan Seisenbayev for contributing to the promotion of Latin American literature.

2009– The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Communications of China to create the road corridor West Europe – West China is signed during the State visit of former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to China.

2013- Kazakhstan Engineering joins the UN Global Compact.

2020- «A Hundred Years on the Steppe» by Kazakh Bayangali Alimzhanov receives acclaim in Great Britain and is published by Hertfordshire Press.

2021– The jubilee stamps dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan are issued in Seoul, South Korea.

2022- Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina guides Kazakhstan to a 3-0 win over Germany in the Bille Jean King Cup qualifying round, after she defeats Angelique Kerber, winner of three major titles at the 2016 Australian Open, the 2016 US Open, and the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.



