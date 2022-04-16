April 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 16.

DATES

WVD (World Voice Day) is a global annual event held on April 16 dedicated to the phenomenon of voice celebration. The aim is to show the enormous value of the voice in the people’s daily lives. Voice is an important aspect of healthy and effective communication. The WVD brings worldwide awareness of the necessity of preventing voice issues, training the artistic voice, rehabilitating the sick or deviant voice as well as researching the application and function of the voice.

World Circus Day is observed on the third Saturday of April. It was established in 2010 at the initiative of the European Circus Association and World Circus Federation.

EVENTS

1918 – The first issue of Kazakh muny newspaper in the Kazakh languages is published in Orenburg.

1990 – The Karaganda Regional Philharmonic is named after Kali Baizhanov – a Kazakh singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, one of the founders of the Kazakh Chorus of the Radio Committee of Karaganda city.

2004 – Kazinform international news agency begins publishing news in the Latin-based Kazakh language.

2005 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the ceremony of opening of the new building of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

2007 – As part of the celebrations of 15 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Cuba late Cuban Ambassador to Kazakhstan Teresita Capote Camacho hands over the Friendship Order to Kazakh writer Rollan Seisenbayev for contributing to the promotion of Latin American literature.

2009 – The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Communications of China to create the road corridor West Europe – West China is signed during the State visit of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to China.

2013 - Kazakhstan Engineering joins the UN Global Compact.

2015 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev holds a meeting with Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was on his first visit as President of Turkey in Kazakhstan. 2018 – The official opening of the Kazakh stand at China Outbound Travel Market-2018 is held in Beijing.

2020 - «A Hundred Years on the Steppe» by Kazakh Bayangali Alimzhanov receives acclaim in Great Britain and is published by Hertfordshire Press.

2021 – The jubilee stamps dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan are issued in Seoul, South Korea.