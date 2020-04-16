April 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 16.

EVENTS

1990 - The Karaganda Regional Philharmonic Branch is named after Kali Baizhanov (1877-1966) - Kazakhstani singer, People's Artist of the KazSSR (1945), one of the founders of the Kazakh Chorus of Karaganda Radio Committee.

2000 - The International Abai Club issues Amanat magazine, the only edition publishing the literature of the ethnicities living in Kazakhstan, with a circulation of 7,500 copies.

2004 - Kazinform International News Agency begins publishing information in Roman script.

2005 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in inauguration of a new building of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

2007 - On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-Cuba diplomatic relations, Cuban Ambassador to Kazakhstan Teresita Capote Camacho awards Kazakhstani writer Rollan Seissenbayev with the Friendship Order for his contribution to the promotion of Latin American literature.

2009 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the highest award of the Chinese Olympic Committee in Beijing. The Badge of Honor of China's National Olympic Committee was established in August 2008 and has been awarded for outstanding contribution to the development of the Olympic movement, popularization of sport and healthy life style.

2013 - JSC NC Kazakhstan Engineering joins the UN Global Compact - one of the fundamental international documents stipulating commitment to the principles of corporate social responsibility.

2015 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev holds a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had arrived in Kazakhstan for the first official visit . The two leaders discussed the ways of deepening the ties in trade-economic, investment, industrial, transit-transport and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

2018 - Kazakhstan officially opens its booth at the China Outbound Travel Market 2018 exhibition in Beijing. The pavilion devoted to the theme ‘Harmony of Urban and Adventure Tourism' featuring the opportunities of eco- and ethno-tourism as well as active leisure in Kazakhstan along with City Break, MICE tourism, shopping, transit tours etc.

2019 - 4-time world record holder, Guinness Book of Records holder and 5-time record holder of Kazakhstan, master of sports in volleyball and powerlifting Sergey Tsyrulnikov wins the Vortex Sport Battle 7th tournament in St. Petersburg.



