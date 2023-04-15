Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 15. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 April 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of April.

NAMES

Gabdulkhakim Bukeikhanov (1896-1938) is a social and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Urals military college, Moscow Agriculture Academy.

Safuan Shaimerdenov (1922-2007) is a Kazakh writer, and playwright.

Born in North Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

In 1992 awarded the honorary title of the People’s Writer of Kazakhstan.

photo

Balgabek Kydyrbekuly (1929-1995) is a writer and honored cultural worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region.

Authored books, 300 satirical and humorous stories, and feature stories.

photo

Sariyev Shomishbay (1946-2021) is a well-known lyric writer, and merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is a graduate of the medical college, Kazakh State University.

photo

Garifolla Yessim (1947) is a religious scholar and philosopher, an expert in the history of Kazakh philosophy, and a statesman.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Krupskaya Semipalatinsk Pedagogical Institute.

photo

Marat Zhumagulov (1961) is a member of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokshetau region is a graduate of the Karaganda Higher Police School of the USSR Interior Ministry, and the Moscow Higher Police School of the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry.

Has been serving since December 2020.

photo

Elmira Dzhamilova (1970) is the Director General of KTK TV Channel JSC.

Graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been appointed to the post in 2016.


