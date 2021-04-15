April 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of April.

Gabdulkhakim Bukeikhanov (1896-1938) – a public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Bukeev school, Uralsk Military College, Moscow Agricultural Academy.

– a Kazakh writer and playwright.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Philology Faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He translated the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Leo Tolstoy, and others into the Kazakh language.

















– a writer, merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he worked for Sotsialistik Kazakhstan (now Egemen Kazakhstan) as a contributor, journalist, department head, first deputy editor, editor-in-chief. He was Deputy of the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan of the 11th, 12th convocations.

He authored a number of books, over 300 satirical and humoristic stories as well as essays.





– famed poet, song writer, honored worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Medical College, Philological Faculty of the Kazakh State University in Almaty. He worked for Leninshil zhas and Zhuldyz newspapers. He studied Kazakh lyric poetry.

He was the laureate of the Festival of Young Poets in Moscow, Leningrad, Dushanbe, and Tbilisi.

He penned over 15 books and 300 verses and songs. His works were translated into many languages.





– a religious scholar and philosopher, specialist in the history of Kazakh philosophy, Abai scholar, Statesman.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Krupskaya Semipalatinsk Pedagogical Institute.

Since 2007, he has been the Senate Deputy, member of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Development, head of the Philosophy Department of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.





– General Director of KTK TV channel.

She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, majoring in the Russian language and literature.

She was appointed to her recent post in 2016.