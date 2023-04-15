April 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 15.

DATES

World Art Day is celebrated on April 15 to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art. It was proclaimed at the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 2019. It is celebrated on April 15th, the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci.

The Universal Day of Culture, known also as the World Day of Culture, is an observance held annually on April 15 in many countries around the world to promote the protection of culture and peace

The Day of Environmental Knowledge is marked on April 15. Its goals include include the promotion of environmental knowledge and formation of ecological culture of the population, informing the general public about the state of affairs in the sphere of ecological safety and the state of the environment, as well as upbringing and preparing a citizen who can think in an ecological way.

World Circus Day is observed on the third Saturday of April. It was established in 2010 at the initiative of the European Circus Association and World Circus Federation.

EVENTS

1925 – During the 5th Congress of the Councils of Kirgiz Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic it is decided to recover the historic name of Kazakhs «Qazaq» on the proposal of Akhmet Baitursynov. Since then, Kazakh ASSR had replaced the name of Kirgiz ASSR.

1993 – The Kazakh embassy is opened in Belgium as a result of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

2005 – The official opening of the office of Kazakhstan’s Food Contract Corporation in Great Britain takes place in London.

2008 – The Kazakhstani yacht Shokan Valikhanov sails across the Atlantic Ocean for the first time in history.

2016 – The official Silk Road rally office is opened in Astana city.

2017 - The Lithuanian representation office is opened in Aktau city.

2018 – Kazakhstan for the first time takes part in the London Book Fair, where the Rukhani Janghyru program and works of classics of Kazakh literature Mukhtar Auezov, Oralkhan Bokeev, and Gerold Belger were presented, takes place.

2019 – Kazakhstani tourist potential is presented at the China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market (COTTM).

2021 – The Association of Kazakhs is set up in Japan.

2022 – The Russian National Library hosts a solemn ceremony of opening a book exhibition dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Kazakh public figure, linguist Akhmet Baitursynov and 125th anniversary of Kazakh eminent writer, academician Mukhtar Auezov.



