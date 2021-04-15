April 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 15.

EVENTS

1925 – The decision is made to recover the historical self-designation of the Kazakhs «qazaq» at the suggestion of Akhmet Baiturssynov at the 5th Congress of Council of the Kirgiz (Kazakh) ASSR. After that all official documents use the words ‘Kazakh ASSR’ instead of ‘Kirgiz ASSR’.

1993 – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium is unveiled after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations.

2005 - Representative Office of the FoodCorporation of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UK opens doors in London.

2006 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the 2005 International Turkish World Service Award Prize by the Turkish World Writers and Artists Foundation (TURKSAV).

2008 - For the first time ever Kazakhstan's yacht Shokan Ualikhanov crosses the Atlantic Ocean.

2016 - The Silk Road Rally office is unveiled in the Kazakh capital, Astana (now Nur-Sultan). Analogous offices can be found in Moscow, Paris, and Beijing.

2017 - Lithuanian representative office opens doors in the city of Aktau. Marat Ormanov is elected as the Consul of the Republic of Lithuania.

2018 – For the first time in history Kazakhstan takes part in the London Book Fair where it unveils the Rukhani Janghyru Program and books by Mukhtar Auezov, Oralkhan Bokeyev, and Herold Belger.

2019 - Kazakhstan's tourism potential is showcased at China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market, one of the largest annual tourism exhibitions in the world. The event took place in Beijing.



